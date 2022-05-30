Slowing Rates Of Return At CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at CSW Industrials' (NASDAQ:CSWI) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CSW Industrials:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$98m ÷ (US$995m - US$117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, CSW Industrials has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Building industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured CSW Industrials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CSW Industrials here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CSW Industrials Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 144% more capital into its operations. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, CSW Industrials has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 206% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with CSW Industrials and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

