Slowing Rates Of Return At Food Empire Holdings (SGX:F03) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Food Empire Holdings' (SGX:F03) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Food Empire Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$33m ÷ (US$378m - US$80m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Food Empire Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Food Empire Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Food Empire Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Food Empire Holdings' ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 62% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Food Empire Holdings' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Food Empire Holdings has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 13% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if Food Empire Holdings is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Food Empire Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

