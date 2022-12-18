Slowing Rates Of Return At Forbo Holding (VTX:FORN) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Looking at Forbo Holding (VTX:FORN), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Forbo Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = CHF176m ÷ (CHF1.0b - CHF373m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Forbo Holding has an ROCE of 27%. On its own that's a fantastic return on capital, though it's the same as the Building industry average of 27%.

In the above chart we have measured Forbo Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Forbo Holding.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Forbo Holding, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Forbo Holding is paying out 31% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Forbo Holding's ROCE

While Forbo Holding has impressive profitability from its capital, it isn't increasing that amount of capital. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 25% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

While Forbo Holding doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

