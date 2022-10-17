Slowing Rates Of Return At International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over International Distributions Services' (LON:IDS) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for International Distributions Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£821m ÷ (UK£11b - UK£2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, International Distributions Services has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Logistics industry average of 14%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured International Distributions Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is International Distributions Services' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 10% and the business has deployed 26% more capital into its operations. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that International Distributions Services has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, International Distributions Services has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 34% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

If you'd like to know more about International Distributions Services, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

While International Distributions Services may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

