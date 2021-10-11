Slowing Rates Of Return At Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Leave Little Room For Excitement

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Jersey Electricity, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = UK£16m ÷ (UK£326m - UK£23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Jersey Electricity has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 6.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Jersey Electricity's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Jersey Electricity Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Jersey Electricity in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.3% and the business has deployed 30% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Jersey Electricity's ROCE

As we've seen above, Jersey Electricity's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has gained an impressive 71% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Jersey Electricity does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

