Slowing Rates Of Return At Katrina Group (Catalist:1A0) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Katrina Group (Catalist:1A0) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Katrina Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = S$1.7m ÷ (S$56m - S$34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Katrina Group has an ROCE of 7.8%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 1.0% generated by the Hospitality industry, it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Katrina Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Katrina Group, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Katrina Group Tell Us?

In terms of Katrina Group's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.8% and the business has deployed 39% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 61% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than7.8% because total capital employed would be higher.The 7.8% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 61% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. Additionally, this high level of current liabilities isn't ideal because it means the company's suppliers (or short-term creditors) are effectively funding a large portion of the business.

The Bottom Line On Katrina Group's ROCE

In conclusion, Katrina Group has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 84% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Katrina Group (of which 4 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

While Katrina Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

