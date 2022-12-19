Slowing Rates Of Return At KWS SAAT SE KGaA (ETR:KWS) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at KWS SAAT SE KGaA (ETR:KWS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KWS SAAT SE KGaA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = €167m ÷ (€2.8b - €829m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, KWS SAAT SE KGaA has an ROCE of 8.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.9%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KWS SAAT SE KGaA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering KWS SAAT SE KGaA here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of KWS SAAT SE KGaA's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 75% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.4%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, KWS SAAT SE KGaA has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 0.5% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for KWS SAAT SE KGaA that we think you should be aware of.

