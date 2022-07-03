Slowing Rates Of Return At Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Medical Facilities is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$63m ÷ (US$424m - US$73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Medical Facilities has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare industry average of 7.2% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Medical Facilities compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Medical Facilities here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Medical Facilities Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Medical Facilities, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Medical Facilities in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, Medical Facilities has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has declined 13% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Medical Facilities has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Medical Facilities and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Medical Facilities may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

