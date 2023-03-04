Slowing Rates Of Return At Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Mueller Water Products, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$127m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$214m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Mueller Water Products has an ROCE of 9.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Machinery industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Mueller Water Products' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mueller Water Products here for free.

What Can We Tell From Mueller Water Products' ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Mueller Water Products' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Mueller Water Products in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Mueller Water Products has been paying out a decent 31% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, Mueller Water Products has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 35% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Mueller Water Products does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

