Slowing Rates Of Return At NiSource (NYSE:NI) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at NiSource (NYSE:NI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for NiSource, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$26b - US$3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, NiSource has an ROCE of 5.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.7%.

See our latest analysis for NiSource

roce

In the above chart we have measured NiSource's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From NiSource's ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for NiSource in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.1% and the business has deployed 30% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From NiSource's ROCE

Long story short, while NiSource has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 27% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Story continues

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with NiSource (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While NiSource isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here