Slowing Rates Of Return At Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Oshkosh's (NYSE:OSK) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Oshkosh is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$467m ÷ (US$6.7b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Oshkosh has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Oshkosh's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Oshkosh here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 10% and the business has deployed 45% more capital into its operations. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Oshkosh has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Oshkosh has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Oshkosh you'll probably want to know about.

