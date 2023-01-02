Slowing Rates Of Return At Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pets at Home Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = UK£134m ÷ (UK£1.8b - UK£345m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Pets at Home Group has an ROCE of 9.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pets at Home Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Pets at Home Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Pets at Home Group in recent years. The company has consistently earned 9.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 29% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Pets at Home Group has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 106% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Pets at Home Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Pets at Home Group that you might be interested in.

