Slowing Rates Of Return At Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Tootsie Roll Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$87m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Tootsie Roll Industries has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 9.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tootsie Roll Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tootsie Roll Industries has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Tootsie Roll Industries, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Tootsie Roll Industries to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Tootsie Roll Industries' ROCE

In a nutshell, Tootsie Roll Industries has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 32% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

