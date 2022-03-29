Slowing Rates Of Return At TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for TransAlta Renewables, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = CA$86m ÷ (CA$3.7b - CA$593m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, TransAlta Renewables has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 3.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TransAlta Renewables compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For TransAlta Renewables Tell Us?

There hasn't been much to report for TransAlta Renewables' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect TransAlta Renewables to be a multi-bagger going forward. That being the case, it makes sense that TransAlta Renewables has been paying out 126% of its earnings to its shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to TransAlta Renewables' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 58% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing TransAlta Renewables that you might find interesting.

