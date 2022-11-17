Slowing Rates Of Return At Turbo-Mech Berhad (KLSE:TURBO) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Turbo-Mech Berhad (KLSE:TURBO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Turbo-Mech Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = RM3.1m ÷ (RM123m - RM6.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Turbo-Mech Berhad has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 7.8%.

See our latest analysis for Turbo-Mech Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Turbo-Mech Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Turbo-Mech Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Turbo-Mech Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Turbo-Mech Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, Turbo-Mech Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has declined 10% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Story continues

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Turbo-Mech Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

While Turbo-Mech Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here