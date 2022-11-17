Slowing Rates Of Return At Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) (SGX:BDR) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) (SGX:BDR) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = HK$121m ÷ (HK$1.9b - HK$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 9.2% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings)

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings)'s past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 36% in that time. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Story continues

On a side note, Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) has done well to reduce current liabilities to 57% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously. We'd like to see this trend continue though because as it stands today, thats still a pretty high level.

What We Can Learn From Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings)'s ROCE

To sum it up, Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 26%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) that you might be interested in.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here