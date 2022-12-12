Slowing Rates Of Return At Zhulian Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ZHULIAN) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Zhulian Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ZHULIAN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Zhulian Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = RM32m ÷ (RM556m - RM39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Therefore, Zhulian Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Luxury industry average of 6.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Zhulian Corporation Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Zhulian Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Zhulian Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Zhulian Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Zhulian Corporation Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Zhulian Corporation Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, Zhulian Corporation Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has gained an impressive 53% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Zhulian Corporation Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Zhulian Corporation Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here