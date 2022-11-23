SLPD issues warning regarding catalytic converter thefts

Nov. 22—SOAP LAKE — The Soap Lake Police Department issued a warning to the public that catalytic converter thefts in the area have been increasing and recommended that residents be extra vigilant.

The SLPD advised the public that if they see a parked car that they don't recognize late at night, they should call police. The thieves may also be on foot with backpacks and/or tools in hand.

The release stated that the uptick in the thefts has happened in both Soap Lake and Ephrata.