SLPD recovers stolen vehicle

Mar. 8—SOAP LAKE — Over the weekend, two Soap Lake Police Officers recovered a stolen vehicle out of Grand Coulee, while on patrol.

In a social media post, the department states that on March 5, officers Trevor Jones and Justin Rowland were on patrol for the city. At approximately 8:20 a.m., Jones was checking certain areas that are well known to be destinations for stolen vehicles and other criminal activity and had knowledge of a recently stolen 1995 Dodge Ram pickup out of Grand Coulee.

Upon checking the area of a residence in the 20000 block of Road B.5 NE, Jones located a vehicle matching the description and license plate and confirmed it was the stolen vehicle.

Two occupants were reportedly sleeping in the vehicle and were woken up using verbal commands. They then exited the vehicle and were placed in handcuffs without incident.

The post identifies the driver as Raymond Atchison, Jr. Atchison was arrested for theft and possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into Grant County Jail.

It was initially reported that Atchison was also arrested for possession of methamphetamines, but that was later updated to indicate that he instead was given a referral in accordance with new drug laws.

The passenger was identified as Tasha Gudde and was allowed to walk away after booking restrictions prohibited a misdemeanor warrant to be confirmed, according to the post.

The vehicle has been impounded and held for the owner.

