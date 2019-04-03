Will the sluggish U.S. ever make aggressive carbon cuts to rival Europe's?

With a rocket launcher strapped to his back, President Ronald Reagan rode fearlessly upon a long-extinct Velociraptor while brandishing a machine gun: This is the imagery — presented on poster board and carried to the floor of the Senate Chamber on March 26 — that Republican Senator Mike Lee used to mock the Green New Deal, a proposal to rapidly transform the U.S. energy infrastructure and slash the nation's ample emissions of carbon dioxide.

The Green New Deal, argued Lee, is not a serious solution to combatting climate change — presumably as unserious as a dinosaur gimmick in the Senate. Instead, he contended (this time seriously) that the climate solution America needs is to produce significantly more babies. Yes, the predestined ingenuity from these babies will fix the global problem, Lee concluded. Unsurprisingly, the Senate voted no on whether to debate the Green New Deal.

So with a still-emerging Green New Deal stalled in the Senate — and nearly two decades after the U.S. released its first congressionally-mandated climate report — the U.S. still has no long-term, coherent climate plans.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Europe is on track to slash its carbon emissions by 2030 to around 50 percent of 1990 levels: Already, the European Union has made binding pledges to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030 — though a new analysis by the UK climate policy group Sandbag shows the European nation states can get to 50 percent by then — or higher.

This matters. Earth's climatic future will be heavily shaped by the four big players, or carbon emitters — the U.S., EU, India, and China. Of these, the U.S. and EU are obviously similar in that they're a foundational part of the wealthy and long-industrialized Western world. But when it comes to slashing heat-trapping carbon emissions — which are now at their highest levels in some 15 million years — these two powerful unions are barreling down starkly different highways.

While the EU spies a carbon-free future, President Trump has vowed to pull the U.S. from its biggest climate pledge, made back in 2015, to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent of 2005 levels by 2025. Accordingly, the outlook for Uncle Sam's ability to slash carbon emissions and help avoid the worst of future climate scenarios might look grim — especially on the heels of 2018 in which U.S. emissions shot up. Even so, the U.S. could still catch up (or nearly catch up) with the ambitious EU, though the Europeans have a growing head start. After all, it's not science, inventiveness, or technology that's holding the U.S. back. It's politics.

"We can achieve those cuts," said John Quigley, the director of the Center for Environment, Energy and Economy at Harrisburg University. "It’s purely a matter of political will. We don’t have any, at least, on the federal level."

Animation showing how the distribution over Earth's surface of annual average temperature anomalies has been shifting due to global warming since 1850.#GlobalWarming #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/HNUmJaZS2l — Robert Rohde (@RARohde) March 29, 2019

Indeed, it's challenging to get hundreds of heavily-lobbied Congress members who represent the interests of millions to agree on weighty climate policy. But it wasn't easy in Europe's parliament, either.

"This has been politically contentious," said Andreas Graf, an energy policy analyst at the European think tank Agora Energiewende. "It's not like it was easy to get to those numbers. If it was easy, we would have even higher numbers."

So how did Europe do it — and by extension — how can the U.S.? It comes down to quitting coal and accepting the economic inevitability that the future is, largely, renewable.

Quitting an old habit

Europe's biggest chunk of carbon reductions has come from cuts or planned cuts to coal-burning power plants.

"It's all about coal," said Phil MacDonald, an analyst at Sandbag.

"Coal is a dirty fuel that has an immediate effect on overall emissions," added MacDonald. Though, just like states in the U.S., not all EU member nations have weaned themselves off the fossil fuel (for example coal-happy Poland). But the UK has slashed coal rapidly, and that's made a dent. In 2012, 40 percent of the UK's power came from coal, but today, that's down to five percent, explained MacDonald.