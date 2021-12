SheKnows

Mature. Advanced. Middle-aged. Paulina Porizkova addresses these euphemisms for “old” head-on as the star of Laura Geller Beauty’s latest holiday campaign, “Let’s Get Old Together.” The 56-year-old supermodel, actress, and author is known for unabashedly celebrating her body as she gets older and calling out the haters. In the slightly cheesy, but sweetly earnest campaign […]