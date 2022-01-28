Global Junk-Bond Markets Wobble, Spelling Risk for M&A Financing

(Bloomberg) -- The inevitability of central bank rate increases is roiling junk-bond markets across the globe, bringing higher costs for companies needing to refinance debt and bankers waiting to sell billions to fund major acquisition deals.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve’s months-long signaling of coming rate increases already has reduced new sales of high-yield bonds by 45% from last year’s pace. European junk-debt offerings have decreased by more than 50% so far in 2022, the worst start to a year since 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday provided even more clarity on the central bank’s plan to reduce liquidity and hike rates this year to combat inflation. While the investment-grade bond market is relatively stable, and Athenahealth Inc. sold high-yield debt this week without a hitch, signs are emerging that junk issuers face investors who demand greater reward for taking on more rate risk.

“We are now facing the reality of a much more hawkish Fed that will withdraw liquidity faster than expected,” said David Knutson, head of U.S. fixed income product management at Schroders Plc. “This has curtailed demand in the riskier parts of the market as they will be impacted first. The balance between borrowers and lenders is starting to turn in favor of lenders.”

Covis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is deciding whether to proceed with an $850 million cross-border bond sale that was slated to price Friday, financial information services firm ION Analytics also roughly halved the size of a cross-border junk-debt sale, while Italian football club FC Internazionale Milano SpA was forced to pay a considerably higher price than its existing interest rate to sell bonds earlier this week.

The market’s tone could prove a challenge for bankers planning to launch transactions driven by buyouts, such as the financing for cybersecurity software maker McAfee Corp. For buyout financing that banks have already funded with pre-arranged terms, the higher costs could potentially eat into their fees.

Some issuers, such as Fertitta Entertainment Inc., have recently shifted more borrowing into loans from bonds to finance buyouts. “Terms and pricing will become more favorable to investors to bring the market back into balance,” Knutson said.

The riskiest debt, such as unsecured bonds typically financed in the junk market, are being hit hard. Average yields on U.S. corporate bonds rated in the CCC tier have jumped by at least 50 basis points in the past week to 7.62% to reach levels last seen in early December, according to Bloomberg index data. Single B yields rose the most in six months to a 15-month high of 5.53%.

CCC bonds trading in the secondary market dropped 0.55% on Thursday, their biggest one-day loss in nine weeks.

U.S. high-yield funds reported an outflow of $2.8 billion for the week ended Jan. 26, the third straight week of outflows in excess of $2 billion, and the biggest since Nov. 24.

Skeptical Era

Debt traders are factoring in a faster pace of global policy tightening following the Fed’s meeting this week, seeing almost five Fed and Bank of England interest-rate increases and the first move from the European Central Bank this year.

“We’re entering into a more skeptical era now and fixed-rate investors are much more price sensitive and cautious, especially on the lower quality names,” said Ben Thompson, co-head for leveraged finance in Europe at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “The lesser known companies, or ones with history, will be a harder sell this year based on what we’ve seen so far.”

Risks Mount for Global Credit Markets After Fed’s Hawkish Stance

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

The U.S. corporate bond market may come under pressure as the Fed starts to tighten the money supply in March, and that could come from an unlikely source: home loans.

Athenahealth’s newly minted junk bonds fell more than 1 cent on the dollar a day after pricing, in another sign of market volatility

In the investment-grade market, Procter & Gamble -- the only borrower to come to market after the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday announcement -- is seeing both tranches of its deal trading wider

Gustavo Petro, the front-runner to win Colombia’s presidential election in May, vows he’ll halt oil drilling the day he takes office. Bond investors are taking him seriously, with Ecopetrol SA’s notes posting some of the biggest losses among emerging-market oil companies since August

Production delays are straining mattress manufacturer Purple Innovation Inc.’s relationship with its wholesale partner, boosting a measure of its default probability in the next year to almost 39%

EMEA

Europe’s primary market slowed this week to about 24 billion euros of sales, below the expectations of 86% of respondents to a weekly Bloomberg News survey.

Offerings on Friday involved four deals to raise at least 1.6 billion euros equivalent, including from Atlas Copco Finance and Bpifrance

London airport Heathrow flagged to investors a risk to covenants in 2022 if cash flows from passengers are more than 15% below forecast Move follows the Civil Aviation Authority’s annual decision on airport charges

Sustainable-linked issuance could take a greater share of Germany’s Schuldschein market as investors clamor for ethically-focused debt, according to Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale, one of the top arrangers

Deutsche Bank is targeting 15 billion to 20 billion euros of debt issuance this year, primarily in senior non-preferred notes

Asia

Primary issuance in the U.S. currency dropped to $4.1 billion this week from $5.5 billion last week, the lowest such weekly figure so far this year amid high volatility in financial markets as Federal Reserve set the stage for raising interest rates.

New dollar notes sold by Asian companies outside Japan decreased for a third straight week

China Cinda Asset Management Co. and Islamic Republic of Pakistan were the biggest borrowers in the market, each selling $1 billion of bonds

