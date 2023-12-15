Slush on road blamed for crash that left 59-year-old Dodge City woman dead, KHP says

Authorities say slushy road conditions caused a crash that left a 59-year-old Dodge City woman dead Thursday morning in Gray County.

Angela C. Rodriguez was driving a Kia Sportage westbound on U-56 about half a mile northeast of Copeland when she lost control “due to slush on the roadway” and hit a Chevrolet Suburban in the eastbound lane around 8:10 a.m., a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report says. The Chevy struck the Kia on its passenger side in the eastbound lane.

The Kia “came to rest in the south ditch” while the Chevy stayed on the road, the crash report says.

Rodriguez suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 32-year-old Sublette woman, received minor injuries. Six children were in the Chevy with her, the report says; it’s unclear whether they were harmed because the highway patrol no longer releases information about juveniles on its crash reports.

Copeland is in southwest Kansas, about 38 miles southwest of Dodge City. The town is about a three-hour drive west of Wichita.