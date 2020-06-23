Slynd™ (Drospirenone) tablets, 4 mg Updated Website Launches for Patients and Physicians

FLORHAM PARK, N.J,, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeltis USA, Inc, a division of Insud Pharma, today announced the launch of the updated slynd.com , the website for Slynd™ (drospirenone) tablets 4 mg, a novel estrogen-free oral contraceptive, in a physician and patient communication letter.

The updated Slynd™ website provides patients and healthcare professionals a rich array of information in a user-friendly format to familiarize visitors with this new progestin-only pill and educate them on Slynd™ safety and efficacy while pointing out the unique aspects that differentiate Slynd™ from other birth control options.

The website offers information about patients for whom Slynd™ is an option, with educational videos for each patient type. The website also includes video commentary from three well-respected obstetricians and gynecologists who, with their endorsement, share their perspective on Slynd™ and why they perceive it as a meaningful contraceptive option for their patients.

Slynd™, a progestin-only pill (POP) is a novel estrogen-free oral contraceptive with a 24 active and 4 inactive tablet dosing regimen and also allows a 24-hour missed pill window. This not only can mean favorable safety and efficacy, but an improved bleeding profile and contraceptive efficacy for up to a 24-hour window in the event of a delayed or missed dose, which is particularly beneficial for breastfeeding mothers.

"We are excited to share the website with patients and physicians. Slynd™ is an appealing option for women who can't or don't wish to take oral contracptives with estrogen," said Salustiano Perez, president of Exeltis USA. "It is a good option for women who are breastfeeding, overweight, smokers or those who want estrogen-free oral contraceptive choices. It also has a less rigid dosing schedule than other progestin-only oral contraceptives on the market."

Slynd™ is indicated to prevent pregnancy among females of reproductive potential. Slynd™ is contraindicated in females with conditions that predispose to hyperkalemia (e.g. renal impairment, hepatic impairment, and adrenal insufficiency). Other contraindications include presence or history of progestin sensitive cancers, liver tumors, benign or malignant, or undiagnosed abnormal uterine bleeding. Slynd™ may cause side effects including hyperkalemia, thromboembolism, bone loss, cervical cancer, liver problems, ectopic pregnancy, high blood sugar, changes in menstrual bleeding or depression. Discontinue Slynd™ if a thromboembolic event occurs or there are acute or chronic changes in liver function. For full important risk and use information about Slynd™ please see full Slynd™ Prescribing Information.

About Exeltis:

Exeltis is a fast-growing division of Madrid-based Insud Pharma, an integrated health sciences group. It has developed a leading position in the women's health sector, where it continues to discover, develop, produce and seek new medicines and medical devices to improve the health and wellbeing of women around the world. With a geographical footprint spanning over 40 countries, Exeltis employs over 4,000 professionals supported by a global production network. Exeltis strives to provide care for women throughout their lives. Exeltis offers a broad portfolio of products to respond to patients' needs in Women's Health including contraception, pregnancy, birth, and menopause and has expanded its research in recent years to Central Nervous System (CNS), ophthalmology and endocrinology. In addition, to learn more, please visit us at exeltisusa.com .

