SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 29% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard SM Energy (NYSE:SM). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study SM Energy's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SM Energy is:

45% = US$1.3b ÷ US$2.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.45 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

SM Energy's Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

First thing first, we like that SM Energy has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 31% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for SM Energy's moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing SM Energy's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if SM Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is SM Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

SM Energy's LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio to shareholders is 1.5% (implying that it retains 98% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, SM Energy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 6.7% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 19%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that SM Energy's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

