K-pop Pioneer Jumps on Hopes of a Bidding War to Defy BTS Label

Youkyung Lee and Sohee Kim
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SM Entertainment Co. surged to another record high, as expectations mount that more suitors may emerge to challenge BTS label Hybe Co. for control of the talent studio behind K-pop’s first forays overseas.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors are betting internet giant Kakao Corp., which seeks to raise its profile in music through an alliance with the K-pop pioneer, may counter Hybe’s hostile takeover bid for SM shares. A local media report said Kakao had approached investment firm and K-contents giant CJ Corp. to jointly buy SM shares.

CJ Corp., a holding company of the group that runs CJ ENM Co., denied the report, saying that it is not considering buying a stake in SM, the agency behind Girls’ Generation and Super Junior.

Still, shares of SM Entertainment leapfrogged Hybe’s offer price during Wednesday trade in Seoul. The stock price rose as much as 9.5% to a record 127,900 won, above Hybe’s offer of 120,000 won per share. SM shares have jumped about 60% since the start of the year.

What started as a power struggle between SM Entertainment’s board and its founder Lee Soo-man has now grown into a complex battle involving the biggest names in Korean entertainment.

Hybe, the No.1 K-pop agency and the manager of NewJeans and Tomorrow X Together, last week joined hands with Lee to block SM from issuing new shares to Kakao. Hybe bought Lee’s 14.8% stake in SM and offered to buy another 25% from investors for a total of 1.14 trillion won ($900 million).

After SM Entertainment’s stock rose, Hybe said in a statement to Bloomberg it has no plans to change its offer price for now.

“Hybe probably will not raise its tender offer price as lifting the price can start an endless bidding war,” said Yoon Joonwon, a fund manager at DS Asset Management.

Dubbed the godfather of K-pop, SM founder Lee has filed an injunction to block a 217 billion won deal that would make Kakao, the operator of Korea’s dominant messaging app, SM’s second-biggest shareholder. Widely seen as a preliminary move to a takeover by Kakao, the deal could eventually challenge Hybe’s dominance over the K-pop industry.

Kakao has said nothing has been decided on whether to buy additional shares.

SM executives issued a statement opposing Hybe’s offer. Over the past year, the board had joined hands with activists to temper Lee’s influence over SM and explored a partnership with Kakao, seeking to use the internet platform’s reach to promote its artists.

Activist investor Align Partners Capital Management Inc., whose chief executive has been nominated to SM’s board, has said Hybe’s price is too low and that Hybe should buy all shares of SM, to prevent conflicts of interest between the shareholders of the two rival talent agencies.

(Updates with Hybe statement and analyst comment from fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bosch's India unit reports Q3 profit jump, warns of "challenging 2023"

    Surging inflation and worries of a global economic slowdown have left several multinational firms cautious of their growth prospects this year, as people cut back on discretionary spending. "There are possibilities of a global recession, and India will not be immune to these impacts," Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said in a statement. Bosch's net profit rose to 3.19 billion rupees ($442.30 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, up from 2.35 billion rupees a year ago.

  • IMF official says debt roundtable to focus on broad restructuring hurdles

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's strategy director on Tuesday said the goal of a new sovereign debt panel of creditors and borrowers due to meet on Friday is to try to reach understandings on common standards, principles and definitions for how to restructure distressed country debts. Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, director of the IMF's Strategy, Policy and Review Department, told reporters that the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable does not intend to discuss country-specific debt restructuring issues, but to address some of the broader impediments that have been delaying such relief. Participants include officials from creditor countries China, India, Saudi Arabia, the United States and other wealthy Group of Seven democracies.

  • China Stock Slide Puts Hedge Funds’ Crowded Trade at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong was poised to enter a technical correction, as a selloff spurred by geopolitical tensions and doubts over the nation’s economic recovery extended.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stay

  • Galentine's Day is here! Celebrate with your besties by watching these 6 TV shows, movies

    Galentine's Day is upon us, which means it's time to celebrate all things friendship. Here are some TV and movie recs for the pop culture holiday.

  • Oil prices drop as U.S. inventories jump fuels demand worries

    (Reuters) -Oil prices extends losses on Wednesday as a much bigger-than-expected surge in the U.S. crude inventories and expectations of further interest rate hikes sparked concerns over the prospect of weaker fuel demand and economic recession. Brent crude futures slid 72 cents, or 0.8%, to $84.86 per barrel by 0442 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 68 cents, or 0.9% to $78.38. U.S. crude inventories rose by about 10.5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 10, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday.

  • How to safely stretch your partner

    Chiropractor Dr. Reza Eftekhar joins Good Day DC to share how you can safely stretch your partner on Valentine's Day or any day of the year.

  • South Africa Declares National State of Disaster Over Floods

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa declared a state of disaster so the government can accelerate its response to widespread floods and free up funds for assisting with reconstruction.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesTreasury Yields Climb on Bets for June Fed Hike: Markets WrapGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?It

  • 7 ways to nurture employee well-being

    While mental and emotional well-being has come further out of the shadows during the last few years, it still has an outsized impact on people at home and work. According to findings from the 2022 Alight International Workforce and Well-being Mindset Study, only half of US employees report having positive mental and emotional well-being. While that’s an increase of 11 points from early 2021 during the height of the pandemic, it’s still not enough. Yet, three quarters report moderate to high stre

  • Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown Will Be a Modern Royal First — and Honor Queen Elizabeth II

    Buckingham Palace has revealed which royal headpiece will be used to crown Queen Camilla at the May 6 coronation

  • 'Completely numb': MSU students filled with anxiety during, after mass shooting

    Michigan State University students and staff, as well as community members feel the pain of Monday's mass shooting that left three dead.

  • No steering wheel? No problem. Amazon’s Zoox tests robotaxi on California streets.

    Zoox, a self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon, says it has successfully carried passengers on public roads — a development that helps the California company inch closer to bringing the vehicle to the general public.

  • How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS’s First Solo Tour

    The first solo tour by a BTS member kicks off this spring. Here's how to get tickets, including pre-sale info. How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS’s First Solo Tour Mary Siroky

  • Vietnam exporters fret over potential trade fallout of U.S. rules on Xinjiang

    Concerned Vietnam-based exporters are seeking to ensure they comply with a U.S. ban on imported products using raw materials from China's Xinjiang as lucrative trade in goods like garments and solar panels comes under closer scrutiny in Washington. As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai visits Vietnam this week, executives and other people familiar with the situation said some industries in Vietnam may be importing, sometimes unwittingly, raw material from Xinjiang - or might find it hard to prove they were not doing so. The U.S. embassy in Hanoi had no comment on the issue and the matter was not on the official list of topics that Tai planned to discuss with the Vietnamese government, according to a media statement.

  • Argentine savers 'drown' under spiraling prices as inflation hits 99%

    Argentina's inflation rate has hit just shy of 100%, the government said on Tuesday, with savers feeling more pain from some of the world's fastest rising prices and workers' budgets straining as costs outstrip salaries. The South American country, which has battled spiraling prices for years, saw monthly inflation speed up to 6% in January, in line with forecasts, while the annual figure hit 98.8%, the highest since hyperinflation in the 1990s. Gisella Saluzzo, 30, a doctor in Buenos Aires, has had to tighten her belt.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Wall Street Games Out a ‘No Landing’ in Era of Stock Turbulence

    (Bloomberg) -- Renewed pressure on the Federal Reserve to intensify its inflation battle in the grip of a still-resilient economy is forcing Wall Street pros to rethink the stock-trading landscape.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays E

  • Druckenmiller, Family Offices Ditched Tech Stocks Before Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Money managers for the ultra-wealthy dumped beleaguered technology stocks during the fourth quarter — right before the market rallied in 2023.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed Hi

  • Airbnb stock jumps after record earnings, first profitable year and a strong forecast

    Airbnb reported record fourth-quarter revenue and profit to achieve its first profitable year Tuesday, and executives' forecast exceeded Wall Street estimates.

  • Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Hamm Poke Fun at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Last Year’s Slap in First Promo

    Jimmy Kimmel joins Top Gun: Maverick stars Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell in the first trailer for the 2023 Oscars ceremony. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards airing live on ABC on March 12, Kimmel, who is back to host the event for the third time, debuted the awards ceremony’s first promotional spot during Jimmy […]

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang