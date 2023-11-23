'Small acts add up': OSU student volunteers serve the Stillwater community

Nov. 22—Across Fairlawn Cemetery, dozens of Oklahoma State University students could be seen in the distance — each carrying a rake or a trash bag.

In the cool morning air, they worked carefully, raking leaves and dumping trash bags full of leaves in a truck to be disposed of later.

They were there, on a day like Veterans Day, as part of the program Into the Streets, an event held once a semester at OSU. Into the Streets is a one-day event for students to give back to the community and to the City of Stillwater.

Sophomore Brynli Tucker comes from a small town near Ardmore.

"We, as the community, have to make it look nice because it's just a very poor town," Tucker said. "The city won't get it done unless we do it. Like, in high school, we did a lot of projects like this. We ... cleaned the streets, we painted the fire hydrants, we painted the fence at the cemetery — we just did a lot of different things like this."

Tucker said it's important for people to give back to their communities.

"If you want a community to grow and flourish, it's important to give back to it and just empower it that way, just by doing like small acts of service," she said. "Small acts add up."

Alli McAdams, a sophomore from Ardmore, said being invested where she lives helps her to see where needs exist elsewhere.

"I think it's just a big part of Greek life, too," McAdams said.

Each semester, fraternities and sororities from Oklahoma State University team up to provide community service hours.

Typically, they visit the elderly who can no longer clean up their yards, but they also visit places such as Fairlawn Cemetery in Stillwater — and many other locations. On average, more than 1,100 student volunteers work at 164 job sites during ITS.

ITS seeks to build community, strengthen leadership and serve Stillwater. The program does this by setting aside one day each semester to "hit the streets." This year, seven different groups made up of both a fraternity and a sorority spread out across Stillwater.

For many students, it was their first time to be involved in the program — including students from Alpha Chi Omega — a sorority with 200 students.

Jadyn Cranford, Kate Kazmaier and Maggie Mitchell — all sophomores — and Hannah Straughan, a freshman, worked together to rake the leaves into piles and transfer them into thick, black trash bags. Almost all of them are from the Dallas area, except for Mitchell.

They said at most cemeteries, it's the older generation who maintains the property, and they can't clear all of it themselves.

"I think that (OSU) should do more things like this, instead of just doing it once a semester," Cranford said.

Straughan, a freshman, said her dad served in the U.S. Air Force.

"I think that's why Veterans Day and ... helping out is so important to me," Straughan said.