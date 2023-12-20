From small acts to big impact: Anderson residents are changing lives during the holidays

With Christmas and New Year's Day approaching friends and families are gathering to celebrate.

For some people, this time of year is about giving back.

Some volunteer, others donate or help a friend in need. There are many ways to make a difference.

Here are some local people making an impact in the community they serve.

Making a Difference: Donal Dickens' inspiring work at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Donal Dickens, Regional Branch Manager of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina helps bring a pallet of food off a truck to distribute to over 300, during the Second Harvest Food Bank Anderson County Free Food Distribution, in the Jockey Lot in Belton, S.C. Friday, January 6, 2023. Many came to the location, where volunteers from Electrolux, The Striped Bass Challenge with Bass Pro Shops, students from Anderson University, Concord Elementary and McCants Middle School and more helped distribute in an effort to fight hunger in the community.

Donal Dickens is a regional branch coordinator at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Anderson County. Metrolina's Second Harvest Food Bank serves 10 counties in South Carolina, including Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenwood, Lancaster, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union and York.

Dickens is no stranger to working during the holiday season. He had several jobs before serving the Anderson community.

Dicken said he gained experience working for nonprofit organizations like the North Western Carolina Nature Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

His previous roles prepared him for the role of regional branch coordinator. "I felt led to come into this industry. This is not my first job, but it is the right job. It's where I'm supposed to be," Dickens said.

At Anderson Second Harvest Food Bank, he coordinates food distribution for more than 950 partner agencies and programs including soup kitchens, urban ministries, and emergency pantries. Dickens said some of his daily duties, include teaching to outreach at different locations around the Upstate.

Donal Dickens, Regional Branch Manager of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina helps bring a pallet of food off a truck to distribute to over 300, during the Second Harvest Food Bank Anderson County Free Food Distribution, in the Jockey Lot in Belton, S.C. Friday, January 6, 2023. Over 300 cars came through at the location, where volunteers from Electrolux, The Striped Bass Challenge with Bass Pro Shops, United Way of Anderson County, and students from Anderson University, Concord Elementary and McCants Middle School and more helped distribute in an effort to fight hunger in the community.

Dickens and Second Harvest Food Bank host mobile food distributions during the season. Anderson's Second Harvest Food Bank distributes on the third Friday of every month, and the location is usually different from month to month, Dickens said. "We often revisit locations throughout the year," he said.

These distributions provide a lifeline for families across Anderson County to visit and receive food. Food is distributed in boxes filled with items such as fresh produce, canned goods, and frozen meat. Dickens said every family that attends receives a 7-10 day supply of food.

In the past year alone, Dickens has coordinated donating 3 million pounds of food to the less fortunate from the Anderson Second Harvest Food Bank.

Dickens said the Dec. 15 "mobile food distribution event was as successful as others we've held in Greenwood County.

The food distribution event fed over 600 households, which turned out to be around 1,350 individuals.

"I took over 30,000 pounds of food to this distribution which is about average for all the ones I do," Dickens said.

Food distribution begins at 9 a.m. Lines start to form earlier as the day progresses. Dickens said it is not uncommon to see 100 cars in line at 7:45 a.m.

"It's a good feeling to be blessed to be able to obtain and provide this food," he said. "However, that feeling is immediately flushed when I have to walk up to cars in line and tell them I am out of food."

The need for food in our communities continues to grow, Dickens said. "We find that this is happening at far too many of our distributions lately."

Dickens and his team are doing their best to keep up with the demand, but they are struggling to provide enough resources for everyone.

If residents want to give back this holiday season, Dickens and the Second Harvest Food Bank need volunteers and monetary donations.

Dickens said he values being an active participant in the community and making a difference. "It pulls out my serving heart," he said. "I always had that. My mother was like that."

The Metrolina's Second Harvest Food Bank distributed over 78 million pounds of food and household items throughout 24 counties in the region last year. Over 47 million pounds of their annual distribution were foods high in nutritional value including fresh produce, meat, and dairy.

The Anderson Branch is located at 311 Alliance Parkway, Williamston, S.C. 29697. Call (864) 222-9510. Hours are 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mail donations to P.O. Box 41, Williamston, S.C., 29697.

Tomasas Jordan inspired to dedicate time to Salvation Army

Lindsay Hall, left, case manager for Salvation Army in Anderson, and Tomasas Jordan help during the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina free boxed food distribution drive, at the Salvation Army in Anderson July 3, 2020. The group served those in need in Anderson County with a food box, milk, fresh produce.

Tomasas Jordan always works during the holidays and volunteers throughout the year.

She is a board member of the Anderson Salvation Army and a loyal volunteer.

Jordan has worked and volunteered with the organization for 14 years.

As a board member, Jordan said she attends monthly board meetings to help decide what programs stay open and which ones close. She also votes on how money is spent.

Jordan is more than just a volunteer, Corps Officer Major Joseph Irvin said. "She’s got a great spirit and plays a big part in what we do here at the Salvation Army," he said.

Jordan is the only regularly scheduled volunteer at the Anderson Salvation Army. "We have a few people volunteering at Angel Tree," Jordan said. "However on a daily basis, I am the only volunteer here."

The Anderson Salvation Army provides food, clothing, shelter, financial assistance, after-school care and summer care to those in need.

Over the years, Jordan's dedication to helping those in need has been astronomical.

Jordan said she has assisted with helping with the food pantry, phone calls, helping residents fill out applications, answering questions, cooking, and being a member of disaster teams.

The list goes on. She also volunteers at the local Boys & Girls Club.

Jordan is passionate about helping others and is a valuable member of the community she serves. "The Angel Tree Project is a great way for residents to give back to the community this holiday season," she said.

The National Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than one million children each year.

A Salvation Army Angel tree with a list of items a person can buy for, seen at the Anderson Mall near Books-A-Million store, during Black Friday shopping in Anderson, S.C. Friday, November 24, 2023.

Anderson Salvation Army has also partnered with Toys for Tots to distribute gifts during the holiday season to help families.

Those in need were able to fill out applications for tags to be displayed on the Angel Trees around the community. Once a child is accepted as an angel, residents shop for their Christmas wish list.

The Salvation Army had two Angel Trees at Anderson Mall located at 3131 N. Main St.

The Anderson Salvation Army will provide the difference in items not given, Jordan said. Once the gifts are received, The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots distribute them to families for Christmas morning.

The last day to adopt an “angel” as part of the annual Angel Tree program was Tuesday, Dec. 12. The deadline to return the gifts was Dec. 15.

The organization distributed 900 gifts last year. This year they served more than 1,000 children.

Jordan encourages the local community to give back this holiday season. "I love being here for people," she said.

"I do what I do for a simple reason," she said. "I love it. I am also lucky to be able to do it."

Residents can contact Corps Officer Major Joseph Irvin at Joseph.Irvin@uss.salvationarmy.org to sign up for volunteer opportunities and visit the Salvation Army Website to donate.

