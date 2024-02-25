Small amounts of rain could slide into Southern California on Monday afternoon

A sunny and vibrant weekend across Southern California could step aside for a gloomy Monday with light rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Projected rain totals were low as of Sunday afternoon. Predictions were between about one and two-tenths of an inch of rain in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Long Beach, Santa Clarita and Santa Barbara.

Another day of rain, mudslide concerns for already saturated Southern California

The rainfall would be centered around the afternoon and evening hours before tapering off in time for Tuesday, the NWS said.

The light rain could cause a small risk of floods and mudslides according to the NWS. Mudslides were an issue in Malibu after the most recent storms, as slides closed multiple roads.

Downpours could return in time for the weekend, putting another tally on the long list of rainy days in Southern California this year.

