The small arms market size is projected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2020 to USD 9.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2020 to 2025

Factors such as the changing nature of warfare, the militarization of police forces, the increasing incidence of drug trafficking, and terrorist activities, and the modernization of armed forces are driving factors assisting the growth of the small arms market.

The small arms market includes major players such as Smith & Wesson (US), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (US), Colt’s Manufacturing LLC (US), Sig Sauer (US), Steyr Arms (US), Remington Outdoor Company (US), Daniel Defense Inc. (US), Israel Weapons Industry (IWI) (US), Heckler & Koch Gmbh (Germany), GLOCK Ges.m.b.H. (Austria), Kalashnikov Group (Russia), and ?eská Zbrojovka a.s. (Czech Republic). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has affected the small arms market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for small arms in defense applications.

5.56mm: The fastest-growing segment of the small arms market, by the caliber “



Based on caliber, the 5.56mm caliber segment of the small arms market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the 5.56mm caliber segment can be attributed to increasing adoption of small arms chambered for 5.56mm. Changing focus from shoot to kill to shoot to injure by armed forces has resulted in the greater demand for this caliber. This cartridge has various military and civil designations and is the most preferred caliber for rifle ammunition globally. 5.56mm caliber ammunitions are commonly used in AR-style rifles, as well as AR-style handguns, which are widely available.

Rifles: The fastest-growing segment of the small arms market, by type “



Based on type, the rifle segment is projected to grow at a highest CARG in the small arms market from 2020 to 2025.Increase in the use of rifles by military forces and law enforcement agencies and civilian participation in rifle-based shooting sports across regions has led to a growth of this segment.



In recent years, increased demand has been observed from armies across the world for sniper rifles, owing to the need for increased precision firing systems and the increasing number of covert operations which also assist the growth of the rifle segment in the small arms market.

Defense: The fastest-growing segment of the small arms market, by end-use sector “



The defense segment of the small arms market has been classified into military and law enforcement. The growth of the defense segment of the small arms market can be attributed to the increased spending of countries on military modernization programs, as well as the rise in terrorist activities and civil disturbances in several parts of the world.



North America: The largest contributing region in the small arms market.



North America showcases the highest demand potential for small arms, primarily due to the increased defense spending countries in the region, along with the rise in incidences of gun violence, which are driving both, law enforcement as well as civilian segments to procure small arms for counter-terrorism as well as self-defense applications, respectively.The increasing popularity of sporting and hunting activities among civilians has also led to a significantly higher demand for small arms in the North American region.



North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the small arms market for the delivery of small arms, thus driving the growth of the small arms market in the region.For instance, in February 2020, FN America was awarded a USD 119 million contract by the US Department of Defense over five years for the supply of more than 167,000 M4 and M4A1 rifles.



In March 2020, Hecker & Koch was awarded a USD 33 million contract by the US Army Contracting Command for the supply of Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper Systems and Squad Designated Marksman Rifles. In May 2020, Colt Canada, a subsidiary of Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, was awarded a contract by the Canadian Department of National Defense for the supply of 272 of the new C20 rifles.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the small arms market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 45%, Middle East – 10%, RoW – 5%



Major companies profiled in the report include Smith & Wesson (US), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (US), Colt’s Manufacturing LLC (US), Sig Sauer (US), Steyr Arms (US), Remington Outdoor Company (US), Daniel Defense Inc. (US), Israel Weapons Industry (IWI) (US), Heckler & Koch Gmbh (Germany), GLOCK Ges.m.b.H. (Austria), Kalashnikov Group (Russia), and ?eská Zbrojovka a.s. (Czech Republic). (29 Companies)



