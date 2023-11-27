SMALL BITES: Krampus Night to serve up German dishes (and drinks!) and partying; advance tickets half off

This is “Small Bites,” a South Florida Sun Sentinel feature with tiny tidbits on the food and beverage scene — because we know that sometimes you just don’t have room for a long article. You want a little news brief instead, an amuse bouche of information, if you will. Enjoy!

WHAT:

Krampus Nacht, historically used in Alpine folklore to move kids from naughty to nice lists, has been turned into a party for grown-ups by the American German Club of the Palm Beaches.

In addition to several versions of Krampus posing and prost-partying, the third annual Krampus Nacht (Night) on Dec. 8 in Lake Worth Beach will include a good deal of German gastronomy and plenty of beer, domestic wines, schnapps, cocktails and Glühwein, which is a hot spice-mulled wine.

“All of the food is made on our premises … German delicacies such as bratwurst, schnitzel, pretzels, Flammkuchen (German pizza) … along with sweet holiday indulgences of cakes, cookies and more to satisfy all tastes,” spokeswoman Jessica Quastler says. “There will be approximately 25 vendors selling all kinds of goods for purchase, such as artwork, hot sauce, clothing, soaps, Christmas items and lots more.”

WHEN:

Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

WHERE:

Head to the American German Club of the Palm Beaches, 5111 Lantana Road, Lake Worth Beach.

THE SCHEDULE:

5 p.m. — Parking opens, but gates open at 6 p.m.

6:15 p.m. — Welcome and introduction

7:30-8 p.m. — Krampus Koal Bag Holding Contest

8:30-8:40 p.m. — Explanation of Krampus Nacht and Krampus Lauf (traditional Alpine procession)

8:45-9 p.m. — Krampus Lauf

9-9:30 — Photos with Krampus

9-10 p.m. — DJ spinning music

COST:

Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the gate. Parking at the American German Club is $10 and opens at 5 p.m.

INFORMATION:

Get more details by calling 561-967-6464 or visiting americangermanclub.org; Facebook.com/americangermanclubofthepalmbeaches and Instagram.com/oktoberfestpalmbeaches.