SMALL BITES: Melting Pot’s new 5-course dining experience ends with fire & sparkles

This is “Small Bites,” a South Florida Sun Sentinel feature with tiny tidbits on the food and beverage scene — because we know that sometimes you just don’t have room for a long article. You want a little news brief instead, an amuse bouche of information, if you will. Enjoy!

WHAT:

Looking for something new to dip into?

Melting Pot, that fondue dining destination, now has a new over-the-top, Ultimate 5-Course Experience available at all five South Florida locations.

The foodie philosophy behind the VIP offer is for the five courses to engage all the senses: the taste of the food and beverages; the visual wow factor of each course; the pleasurable feeling of dipping into melted cheese and chocolate; the scent of the cuisine and the flowers decorating the table; and the sounds of your party oohing and aahing.

“This Melting Pot experience is so distinct and exceptional; it has no comparison,” says Jason Miller, Melting Pot’s executive chef. “From the extra course to the new menu items, guests will enjoy the next-level service topped with our genuine hospitality.”

And it’s perfect for special occasions, adds Ana Malmqvist, chief marketing officer for Melting Pot.

“Anniversaries, birthdays, promotions, graduations, engagements — whatever guests want to commemorate in a truly special way to celebrate like a VIP, and we’ll take care of the entire experience right down to offering a bouquet of celebration flowers,” she says.

THE COURSES

First Bite: Green Goddess and Bacon-Stuffed Tomato

Chef-Curated Cheese Fondue: Choice of any cheese fondue paired with the new Double Dippers, where you first dip in the cheese fondue and then in one of six crunchy, savory dippers (including bacon and everything bagel seasoning; this course is accompanied by artisan breads and seasonal fruits and vegetables

Salad: Any salad from the dinner menu

Entrée Fondue: The Celebration Entrée is a 6-ounce, center-cut filet mignon; teriyaki-marinated steak; shrimp; and herb-crusted chicken breast. Or you can order the Ultimate Celebration Entrée, which adds a lobster tail to share.

Chocolate Explosion Fondue: Chocolate fondue topped with bundt cake, cotton candy and a sparkler, with a choice of Raspberry Dark Chocolate Fondue topped with Red Velvet Cake or Birthday Cake White Chocolate Fondue topped with Confetti Cake; this course is served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits

EXTRA TIDBIT:

There are also gluten-free cocktails. For example, the 1975, named after the year when Melting Pot was founded, includes Hendrick’s Gin, La Marca Prosecco, lemon juice and Monin Cupcake Syrup and is topped with cotton candy, edible gold glitter and a rock candy stick. The Tropic Haven Punch is made with RumHaven coconut rum, sour mix, pineapple juice, passion fruit puree, Blue Curaçao, Red Bull Original.

WHERE:

COST:

In Miami, the cost is either $99 per person with the Celebration Entrée or $107 per person with the Ultimate Celebration Entrée. At all other locations, the cost is $93 or $100.

INFORMATION:

Find more details at meltingpot.com/ultimate-five-course-experience.aspx.