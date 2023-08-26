Small Biz Builder comes to area

Aug. 25—ConocoPhillips will host a Small Biz Builder around the area in September.

Access to capital is key to helping you launch and grow your business. The event will inform attendees about the 5 Cs of Credit and gain an understanding of how financial institutions make lending decisions.

During the session, you'll also learn about the ConocoPhillips Small Biz Builder — free training program for area entrepreneurs. A preview of the program and application process will be offered.

Register to join an in-person info session:

— Midland: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Concho Center 3, Poage Conference Room, 405 N Carrizo St., Midland. View this event here.

— Hobbs, N.M.: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Mountain time), EDCLC, 200 E Broadway St., Hobbs. View this event here.

— Carlsbad, N.M.: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Mountain time), ConocoPhillips Carlsbad Office, 1401 Commerce, Carlsbad, N.M. View this event here.