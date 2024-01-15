Small boats must be stopped before Tories are ‘destroyed’, warns Simon Clarke

Small boats must be stopped before the Tories are “destroyed”, a former Cabinet minister has warned.

Sir Simon Clarke, former levelling up secretary and a chief secretary to the Treasury, tweeted the warning in response to an exclusive poll for The Telegraph showing the Tory party is on course for a 1997-style wipe out.

The YouGov poll of 14,000 put Labour on course for a 120-seat majority in the election later this year. It indicated that Rishi Sunak’s Tories could hold on to as few as 169 seats as Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour entered Downing Street with 385.

Sir Simon, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, said: “This result would represent a disaster for Conservatives and our country. The time for half measures is over. We either deliver on small boats or we will be destroyed.”

Sir Simon is among 56 Tory rebels who have backed amendments to toughen up Mr Sunak’s Rwanda Bill, which is due to return to the Commons on Tuesday and Wednesday for its committee stage and third reading on the floor of the House.

They are demanding to further limit individual migrants’ ability to mount legal challenges against their deportation and block injunctions against flights to Rwanda by Strasbourg judges.

The Telegraph revealed on Sunday that Lee Anderson, the deputy chairman of the Tory party, is also preparing to back the amendments.

His backing would be a significant boost for the rebels given his role as the standard bearer for former Labour voters who switched to the Tories post-Brexit to give Boris Johnson his landslide victory.

Although Mr Anderson is not a member of the Government bound by collective ministerial responsibility, voting against it would raise questions over whether he would have to step down from his party post.

The amendments have also been backed by nine former Cabinet ministers – Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Liz Truss, Sir John Redwood, Sir Jake Berry, David Jones, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Sir Simon.

It is enough to overturn Mr Sunak’s 29-seat majority in the Commons although it is not clear how many of the rebels will vote to block the entire Bill if the proposed legislation remains unchanged when it gets to its third reading, due on Wednesday.

Only a handful of senior MPs including Mrs Braverman have so far indicated that they are prepared to vote down the Bill if it remains unamended.

The splits within the party over the Rwanda Bill are so deep that one senior moderate MP Sir Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary, indicated on Sunday that he would vote against the Bill if any of the Right-wing rebels’ amendments were passed.

In an article for The Telegraph, Damian Green, the chairman of the centrist One Nation caucus of 106 Tory MPs, accused rebels of “authoritarian” amendments that betrayed traditional Conservative values, would not work and could lead to resurgence of small boat crossings.

Mr Sunak has so far resisted demands for any amendments to the Rwanda Bill although Downing Street has declared that he is open to any “bright ideas” that would improve the legislation.

One of the key amendments, tabled by Mr Jenrick, the former immigration minister, would only allow migrants to lodge a legal challenge against their deportation in exceptional circumstances. It would limit such claims to “rare situations” where there is misconduct by a decision-maker or if the migrant is unfit to fly because they are pregnant, for example.

A second amendment would automatically block the European Court of Human Rights from granting last-minute injunctions to suspend flights, known as Rule 39 orders.

Two other amendments would disapply the remaining provisions of the Human Rights Act and the European Convention on Human Rights in cases involving illegal migrants.

Talks between the rebels and the Government are expected to continue on Monday although it is thought unlikely that ministers will offer anything other than some tightening of the wording of some clauses or minor technical changes.

Government sources have indicated they could consider tighter definitions of the restrictions on individual migrants’ appeals but these are unlikely to satisfy the rebels.

