Woman charged with arson for allegedly starting fire on Skinner Butte

A woman has been charged with arson after a small brush fire ignited near the top of Skinner Butte on Monday afternoon, destroying grass, trees and bushes above the rock climbing area on the butte's west side.

The fire was reported at around 5:15 p.m., and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department got it under control within 20 minutes, according to department spokesperson Kelsey Hunter.

A few minutes before the fire was reported, police responded to a report of a woman with a gun at the top of Skinner Butte, according to Eugene Police Department spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin.

Upon arrival, officers found 39-year-old Eugene resident Shelly Ann Reed at the top of the rock columns, McLaughlin said. The brush fire began in the same area a few moments later, she said.

Police located the woman near the intersection of Second Avenue and Lincoln Street, where McLaughlin said Reed brandished a flashlight-shaped taser at an officer and sparked it. Another officer arrived and assisted with the arrest.

Officers searching the area where Reed had been found located a black BB gun with a separate ammo magazine, and a butane torch, McLaughlin said.

A drone photo of the fire site after it was put out shows it burned primarily around and above the staircase that goes up to the top of the butte, just above the rock wall.

Crews were still mopping up smoldering parts of the burn area as of 6:15 p.m.

Eugene Police closed the road leading up to the rock climbing wall for several hours while firefighters and investigators were at the site.

