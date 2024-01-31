Small business break-ins in St. Louis and Central West End

ST. LOUIS – Criminals broke their way into several small businesses overnight across St. Louis and the Central West End overnight Tuesday.

Police said the same group might be responsible for all three break-ins.

The first happened near Chippewa Street and Jamieson Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Five males broke into the business and stole boxes of cigarettes, lighters, lottery tickets, and a cash register.

About an hour later, the next stop in the string of burglaries occurred about five miles away at a yoga studio. Officers said the group used a brick to smash the front door, break in, and then leave.

Just five minutes later, the same group is spotted at another business about less than half a mile away, where they stole lottery tickets and more money.

Police said the break-ins are under investigation.

