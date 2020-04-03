Small business loan program hits roadblocks as banks write own rules

Small businesses depending on promised federal money to keep them afloat are now finding themselves locked out of much-need support, thanks to bureaucratic government tangles and confusion at the banks designated as conduits for the stimulus support.

Under the $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress last week, $350 billion was set aside for small businesses under what is being called the Paycheck Protection Program. The idea was that companies with 500 or fewer employees could go to a bank that already participates in lending programs with the Small Business Administration and quickly apply for up to $10 million in interest-free government loans, some of which could be forgiven if they could prove they retained employees.

But the program has quickly hit a snag.

The SBA, which processes about $30 billion of loans in a year, is under pressure from the US Treasury to move quickly on the $350 billion program. Some banks have been caught flat-footed, with little direction from the government. To move forward, they are setting up their own rules and criteria for giving out loans.

As a result, many small businesses in desperate need of cash are unsure of when they’ll receive their funds.

“Right now it is a disaster, it hasn’t been working,” said Paul Merski, executive vice president of congressional relations and strategy at the Independent Community Bankers Association. “That’s the biggest complaint I am getting all day from banks. They can’t get through [to the government.] That should have been up and running and tested on the day that they launched the program. It’s disappointing that the system isn’t working.”

Loan requirements

Juan Vega, owner of BMP Technical Support in Hialeah, fits the criteria of a small business in need. Vega and BMP employ eight workers, who perform complex and aviation maintenance operations. But Vega had to lay off those employees and effectively shut the firm down as the coronavirus crisis brought business to a halt.

To come back online, Vega is seeking $96,000 from a mid-size regional bank. But Vega says the documentation he is being asked for by the bank, like his most recent income statement, doesn’t make sense, because the quarter hasn’t even closed.

“The government doesn’t even have that form yet,” he said.

The bank requirements are at odds with the spirit of the stimulus bill passed by Congress, he said.

“If the government’s objective is speed and guaranteeing the stability of businesses, then the need for regular underwriting criteria and a detailed application should not be necessary.”

Logging onto Chase’s dedicated website for applying for a loan reveals a slew of requirements that may deter customers. Among other things, applicants must have owned a Chase Business checking account since at least Feb. 15, 2020. An applicant also is prohibited from having already sought a loan from another financial institution.

John Baer, managing director for enterprise risk solutions at Moody’s Analytics, agreed the system isn’t yet functioning smoothly. “[Banks] are scrambling to adapt to the situation,” he said. “They’re trying to figure out how to get clients these loans...a lot are moving quickly to rally their own internal processes [while] staying close to the government’s specific guidelines around the program.”

The program is nevertheless being hailed by the Trump Administration.

Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department said that nearly $1 billion was going out the door already through applications made mostly by community banks.

Within a few hours, the Trump re-election campaign sent out emails looking past the problems and touting the first delivery of funds.

“As of noon on Friday, nearly $1 billion in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans has already been processed – the vast majority by small community banks – for small businesses across the country to keep workers on their payrolls,” the campaign email noted, with a link to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s Twitter feed.

On Twitter, Mnuchin said big banks had taken applications and would begin distributing funds soon. That sparked a slew of tweets from people saying they could not access the program.

“No Steve. No they’re not. We’re getting locked out of this. I’ve spoken to 4 different banks. I have the application in my hand, ready to go out but NOBODY WILL TAKE IT,” tweeted Rich Weinstein, a Philadelphia investment adviser who became of conseravtive celebrity after criticizing the Affordable Care Act.