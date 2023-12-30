As a small business owner in Tennessee, Amazon's model is a boon, not a bane

When people talk about companies, “big” is often used to imply “bad.” That certainly seems to be the case in the FTC’s lawsuit against Amazon for its corner on the online retail market.

But as someone who has been selling my products in brick-and-mortar stores and online for over a decade, I strongly caution against this line of reasoning.

While building my business, The New Primal, I’ve experienced the ins and outs of everything from Whole Foods to Kroger to my own website to Amazon.

I haven’t seen the negative, anti-competition company that the FTC paints Amazon as. Instead, I’ve seen a company that is leagues above the rest when it comes to supporting small businesses.

How many business flourished on Amazon's platform

Since the FTC sued Amazon under the Sherman Antitrust Act, I’ve talked to several state attorneys general about what it’s like to sell with Amazon.

Each time, I’ve been struck by how little the average American – policymaker or consumer – knows about how Amazon’s platform actually works and how it compares to the alternatives.

I was no different when I launched The New Primal just over a decade ago. I started selling my grass-fed beef jerky with no experience in e-commerce or the consumer business model. As of March 2020, I had a handful of products listed on Amazon but wasn’t prioritizing the platform, which only brought in about $10,000 a month in sales.

It took a global pandemic to show me what I was missing. As online shopping became the primary way to shop in quarantine, we started prioritizing Amazon’s marketplace and looking for ways to optimize engagement. Within six months, our sales had increased to $80,000 a month.

Today, Amazon is a $7 million sales channel for us that’s rapidly growing.

Why traditional marketing approaches limit some small businesses

As one of the few places where our small business owners can set up shop immediately from anywhere in Tennessee and quickly scale it to create something for themselves, Amazon is central to the American dream. In a traditional model, small businesses must bring potential customers down the marketing funnel, pouring their limited resources into creating awareness in hopes that it will lead to consideration, conversion and loyalty.

For example, to promote at a grocery store, I typically must pay extra for displays, like the end caps that sit at the end of an aisle. The hope is that placing my product more prominently, with a discount attached, increases consumer awareness and ultimately leads to more sales. But realistically, this is a major barrier for small brands who don’t have the resources to pay hefty fees.

Additionally, it can be inefficient: consumers walking past the display may prefer another brand, or they might not eat what we make at all. This leads to a lot of wasted capital advertising to an audience that was never interested in my low-sugar, all-natural products to begin with.

Additionally, traditional retailers often use net 30 or net 60 payment options, which can keep a small business waiting one to two months for its money. Amazon’s Seller Central platform cuts a check every week, giving small businesses their earnings quickly, which is crucial for refilling coffers and expanding offerings.

Amazon isn’t anti-competitive – it’s best-in-class. It lets small businesses target specific markets and deliver impeccable service with lean budgets. It allows us to create and share products that improve our state and our world. And it shows small businesses what we can become if we work hard and are driven by results. That’s the American dream.

Jason Burke

Attacking Amazon without knowing what makes it work is dangerous. So before picking sides, let’s understand the whole picture.

Jason Burke is a Tennessee resident who founded The New Primal, an all-natural meat snacks and condiments company.

