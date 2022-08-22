Small Business Owners: 9 Grants You Can Still Apply For

Rido / Shutterstock.com

Maybe you have an incredible idea for a small business but need seed money to get started. Or maybe your small business is on the cutting edge of a medical breakthrough but needs an infusion of cash to help fund its research. Or perhaps you are somewhere in between.

Save More: Back-to-School Tips To Help You Cut Costs

Small Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US

The good news is that there are numerous grants for small businesses to help them take that next step, and they include general grants open to all people and businesses, grants for specific industries, and grants for businesses run by women, minorities or other applicant pools. The sources of money include federal, local and state governments; private industry; and foundations. You’ll be surprised by the wide range of grants available, especially to the most specific micro-level subjects.

Once you identify the sources, you’ll find countless grants to wade through, and your investment in time could be well worth it. When you find a grant that could impact your small business, don’t delay. You’ll want to submit your application and documentation before the deadline.

With that in mind, read on to see just a sampling of some of the most interesting small business grants with expiration dates before the end of the year.

Fresh Start Business Grant

This grant is open to anyone starting a business and comes with a $2,500 cash award and free assistance with starting a business. Business-formation consultant Incfile sponsors the grant. Application deadlines for the Fresh Start Business Grant are Sept. 20 and Dec. 31.

Take Our Poll: What’s the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?

Small Business Readiness for Resiliency

A natural disaster can devastate a small business, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and FedEx are offering the Small Business Readiness for Resiliency Program. Through the program, more than 100 grants of $5,000 each are expected to be distributed between June 2022 and May 2023. The program is designed to help prepared small businesses with immediate financial relief should a hurricane or other disaster strike their area.

Story continues

COVID-19 Mental Health Research

The Department of Health and Human Services and National Institutes of Health are offering the COVID-19 Mental Health Research grant to groups, including small businesses, to research the impact of the pandemic on those with existing mental health and pre-existing health conditions, including HIV. Application deadlines: Aug. 25 and Dec. 23.

WellnessLiving #StandwithStudios

Software company WellnessLiving designed the #StandwithStudios grant to help fitness studio owners whose businesses were impacted by the pandemic. The company is offering grants and business support totaling $150,000 to help 16 studios get back on their feet. Apply by Dec. 15.

Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund by SIA Scotch

SIA Scotch is offering 11 Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund grants of $10,000 each to assist food and beverage-industry businesses that are majority owned by people of color. The winners will receive the funding along with mentorship from Carin Luna-Ostaseski, the founder of SIA Scotch Whisky. The website lists the broad types of businesses that fall under the food and beverage classification, as well as other requirements. Deadline to apply is Sept. 26.

Promoting Organ and Tissue Donation Among Health Disparity Populations

The National Institutes of Health is funding research into ways to boost organ and tissue donation among diverse populations. The recipient of the grant will research and conduct studies that will help to develop a plan to reach targeted communities about the need for organ and tissue donation and ultimately increase the number of participants. Application deadline is Oct. 27.

Klaymakers Hackathon Challenge

Interesting title and an interesting way to raise money for your web development business that focuses on fields from the metaverse and NFTs to Fi+. The hackathon is sponsored by Klaytn, a public blockchain, with over $1 million in prizes, grants and more available. Submit your application by Sept. 30 but jump into developer sessions and workshops now.

Rural eConnectivity Program

Known as the ReConnect Program, it provides grants and loans or a combination to help build the broadband network in rural communities. Building out that infrastructure will help to develop the economies of rural America. Apply by Dec. 2.

Fearless Strivers Grant

The Fearless Strivers Grant, backed by MasterCard, will award 11 small businesses owned and operated by Black women. They will receive $10,000 grants, plus digital tools to build with an online business presence, as well as one-on-one mentorship. Application periods close at the end of each month, through Dec. 31.

This gives you an idea of the variety of grants available. To look for grants for your small business, start by searching the federal government clearinghouse at Grants.gov. It’s the most comprehensive site for government-backed loans for small businesses.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Small Business Owners: 9 Grants You Can Still Apply For