Small business owners invited to attend ‘What to Post on Social Media’ webinar

SBDC Florida is partnering with UNF to host a webinar about how small businesses can utilize social media.

The information session called “What to Post on Social Media” is meant to give business owners practical insights and strategies to simplify their business’ message and make it compelling to people online.

The hope is that with these skills, small business owners will be better equipped to make their products and services stand out in the ever-expanding digital landscape.

Wynn Newingham of Tustle Marketing is the expert speaker and is set to provide real-world examples and case studies to help owners apply these tactics to their businesses.

The event begins at 1 p.m. online.

