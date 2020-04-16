Small business owners can learn the latest legislative developments and get expert guidance during free COVID-19 webinar

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to questions flooding in from small business owners, experts at The Caputo Group are extending their client advice to the community with weekly webinars and Q & A sessions. The webinars take place every Thursday at noon, covering the latest information from official sources that directly impact the health and security of small businesses.

The developments in the legislation are so rapid, "the ink isn't dry on one bill before the next bill passes," said Sophia Blanton, Sr Coordinator for The Caputo Group. With such dizzying changes, The Caputo Group is analyzing and distilling the updates and implications to help guide and inform small business owners.

This week's webinar will cover:

The further rollout of the CARES Act's two main financial assistance programs – the PPPL (Paycheck Protection Program Loans) and the EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loans)

Updates to government programs and changes in regulations

Latest guidance from SBA, Dept. of Treasury, IRS

Frequently Asked Questions

To register for the 60 minute webinar, please visit: http://www.caputo-group.com/covid-19-sb-webinar/

The Caputo Group offers additional resources on their website to help small to midsize businesses navigate COVID-19. Through the website, business owners can sign up for a free personalized consultation from experts in restaurants, cannabis, brewing, construction and more.

"With so many businesses struggling we've created this webinar to assist small businesses in the NW and beyond," said Hunter Caputo, CEO of The Caputo Group.

Visit The Caputo Group at http://www.caputo-group.com/ for regular updates so you can stay informed of your rights and responsibilities as an employer as well as economic relief legislation.

About The Caputo Group:

Caputo Group, a local, family-owned Professional Employer Organization (PEO), offers complete support services for small to midsize businesses so they can focus on their craft.

For over 25 years, The Caputo Group has saved NW business owners hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential compliance issues and lawsuits. Because they remove so many business tasks, the majority of their clients have seen their businesses grow by an average of 15%.

CONTACT:

Katherine Tice

(503) 944-9782

kat@caputo-group.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-business-owners-can-learn-the-latest-legislative-developments-and-get-expert-guidance-during-free-covid-19-webinar-301041607.html

SOURCE The Caputo Group