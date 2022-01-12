Small business owners share their best advice for starting your own company

Rhonda Abrams
·4 min read

Starting a new business? If you are, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, these past two years have been banner years for people launching a new company. Perhaps they were quitting jobs as part of the “Great Resignation.” Or, maybe since folks working from home had more time, or maybe it was just more people realizing that they wanted to pursue their dream of being their own boss. Whatever the reason, 2020 and 2021 saw a surge in the number of new businesses starting.

Most new businesses are one-person businesses, at least at first. Your new business is likely to be just you, too. So I asked my readers – small business owners and consultants who’ve “been there, done that” – to share some of their best suggestions for starting and running a one-person business.

►Great Resignation sets off 'vicious cycle': As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

Here’s some of their best advice:

Keep bank accounts and credit card transactions for business separate from personal ones

In addition to opening up credit and bank accounts for your business, Jennifer Croshal, a CPA, also suggests consulting a tax professional to help you understand the tax implications of your new business.

Why it's good advice: I was heartbroken to see so many one-person businesses not get COVID relief funds just because they didn’t have a business bank account. And I’ve seen many small businesses not get all the help they needed after a fire, hurricane or earthquake because they didn’t have adequate financial records. Maintain good financial records and keep those records backed up in the cloud in case of emergency.

The Daily Money: Get our latest personal finance stories in your inbox

Most new businesses are one-person businesses, at least at first. Your new business is likely to be just you, too.
Most new businesses are one-person businesses, at least at first. Your new business is likely to be just you, too.

Figure out – and write out – what value you bring to a client

You can only create a profitable business if you fill a real need or desire of a customer, points out Bill Odell. Before you start, analyze what value you offer that enough customers will pay money for.

Why it's good advice: Bill’s pointing out an important truth. All too often, first-time entrepreneurs launch a business because they have a passion or a personal need they want to pursue. But that doesn’t mean there’s really a market.

Get in the ring and go!

You don’t need a fancy website or logo, says Helena Bouchez. “You just need the barest-minimum website that says what kind of problems you solve and for whom – and why you’re qualified.”

Why it's good advice: All too often, a startup entrepreneur will spend all their time (and a lot of money) trying to get just the perfect website or perfect company name or logo instead of just getting out there and starting their business. That leads to the next suggestion…

Have clients and relationships in place BEFORE starting your business

You may wonder how you get clients if you haven’t started a business yet. The answer? Get out there and make sales, Isaac Kremer says. Lots of wannabe business owners spend years planning their businesses (and hey, I’m all for planning – I wrote a bestselling book about business planning).

Why it's good advice: Going out there and talking to prospective customers helps you understand what you can really make money selling.

► 8 New Year's resolutions for small businesses: Pick a daily priority, prepare for emergencies

Start small and get experience to grow

A lot of first time-entrepreneurs target big customers first, points out Marti Lemos. But you need to learn to walk before you can run.

Why it's good advice: Big companies are the hardest customers to land and to keep. Instead, get out there, land some small customers, learn what the market wants, adjust your pricing and get better at what you do.

Create a process for developing proposals

Develop templates for proposals, processes and spreadsheets you expect use over and over, suggests Jim Howes.

Why it's good advice: Not only will this tip save you time, but it'll help you focus, too. Jim goes on to say your proposal template should include “defining scope of work, pricing, scheduling, and all the language to cover changes, liability and the legal stuff.”

► What's old is new again in small biz: How to stay in front of your customers with newsletters

Be authentic

Anna Hay has loads of other good advice:

  • Stay focused and do your research

  • Create a mantra or motto for your business

  • Be open to changing your target audience

  • Reach out to your local small business development center (SBDC)

Why it's good advice: Anna recognizes you need to have a clear, genuine focus for your business, but must also be willing to pivot if the market demands it. And check with your local small business development center. They’re a fabulous, free resource!

I’ll have more of my own tips on starting a one-person business in my Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn social feeds. I welcome you all to add your questions or good suggestions, too.

Rhonda Abrams is a small-business expert and a “Top 30 Global Guru” for startups. Her book "Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies" was named one of the 100 best business strategy books of all time. Connect with Rhonda at facebook.com/RhondaAbramsSmallBusiness; Instagram and Twitter @RhondaAbrams. Register for Rhonda’s free small business newsletter at www.RhondaAbrams.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Want to start your own business? Entrepreneurs share their best tips

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • People Are Sharing Signs Of A Toxic Workplace You Can Spot On Your First Day, And It's Useful AF

    Pro tip: Work should not COST anything for you.View Entire Post ›

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Working was pointless at best and 'degrading, humiliating and exploitative' at worst, says Reddit moderator behind the influential 'antiwork'

    In an interview with the Financial Times, Doreen Ford, a former retail-store worker, said most jobs "just don't make any sense."

  • WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

    (Reuters) -World Wrestling Entertainment Inc was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. market for professional wrestling broadcasting rights. The Mamaroneck, New York-based plaintiff said WWE's interference in 2021 caused Vice TV to end talks to air new MLW content, and led to a 40% drop in ticket sales after Fox Corp's Tubi streaming service abandoned a licensing agreement the night before it was to be publicly announced.

  • Small rural co-op planned to provide power to new Ford plant. Then KU came knocking.

    “Given our current relationship with Ford as an LG&E customer, it made sense to expand that relationship to include Kentucky Utilities,” a KU spokesperson said.

  • Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

    Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW Local 7 to $170 million calling it their "last, best and final offer." This came after the union rejected several previous offers, including a $148 million investment in wages and signing bonuses over three years, last week. "The company's last, best, and final offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

  • "Stay Interviews" Are Coming. Here's What Workers Need To Know

    It's the next big trend in the Great Resignation era.View Entire Post ›

  • Incoming CEO at Southwest Air faces numerous challenges

    Robert Jordan will inherit a long list of challenges when he becomes the sixth CEO of Southwest Airlines, which is struggling to recover from a pandemic that battered its finances and left it a much smaller company. After thousands of employees left in 2020, staffing shortages contributed to high numbers of canceled and delayed flights on Southwest last summer and again in October. Jordan joined Southwest in 1988 and rose through a series of finance and strategy jobs, including overseeing the $1.4 billion acquisition of AirTran Airways in 2011.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Judge greenlights grocery store lawsuit after employee dies of COVID-19

    A Prince George's County judge is giving the green light as part of a lawsuit against a local supermarket after the parents of a grocery store worker sued, claiming their daughter died after contracting COVID-19 on the job.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cardi B’s STD Libel Trial Begins in Georgia: Rapper ‘Probably Has a Pretty Good Shot’

    The rapper hopes to convince jurors that a YouTube blogger defamed her with "malicious" posts claiming Cardi worked as a prostitute, used cocaine, and had herpes and HPV

  • Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

    Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the much-watched API crude oil inventory data report

  • Putin's (natural) gaslighting of Europe

    European natural gas prices continue to go nuts, as the market has become a theater in the growing conflict between Russia and the West.Why it matters: Russia is increasingly seen as treating its energy assets as political tools, rather than mere sources of revenue, upending a market once driven largely by basic questions of supply and demand. For now, that geopolitical game of chess is squeezing the balance sheets of Europe's energy companies and ordinary consumers.Get market news worthy of you

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Westlake school district faces lawsuit from parent over diversity and inclusion initiative

    The lawsuit alleges that the school board violated the state’s open meetings act.

  • Police investigate mookata shop as shirtless waiters mistaken for being naked

    This is why we can't have nice things.

  • Xbox Boss Not Interested In 'Virtue Shaming' Activision

    Back in November, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, told staff he was “evaluating all aspects” of the Microsoft gaming division’s relationship with Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard following a bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal of workplace misconduct and coverups at the massive publisher. Pressed to elaborate on what exactly that meant in a new interview today with The New York Times, Spencer said he wasn’t interested in “virtue shaming” another company.

  • 3 Harsh Side Hustle Realities You Should Know About

    There are plenty of good reasons to go out and get yourself a side hustle. Not only might that second job help you pad your savings, pay off nagging debt, or fund your retirement nest egg, but having a backup income source might give you some peace of mind. Well, you might feel that way even more frequently once you start working a side hustle.

  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Sued by Investors in EthereumMax Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were sued for allegedly scamming investors in a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateThe reality tele