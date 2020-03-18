Small business owners tapping into personal savings, 401(k)s and more amid coronavirus crisis

Luis Rivera and his family have run their neighborhood rotisserie chicken joint in downtown New York City for nearly five decades, staying open through everything from 9/11 to Superstorm Sandy, but he said he's never seen anything like the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivera is among a handful of small business owners -- many of whom already operate on razor-thin margins -- who say they are entering times of unprecedented uncertainty. Despite pledges from the government and private sector, many say they still don't know how they will possibly pull through.

"I didn't expect it to be so quick," Rivera, who owns the Casa Adela restaurant, told ABC News of the impact to business. "I don't know how to deal with it. I'm trying to make ends meet."

Seemingly overnight, he said his restaurant went from booming to completely empty, and with new city restrictions on businesses and social gatherings, they are now only allowed to offer take-out and delivery.

"I’m kind of worried as to -- at what point does it stop?" he said. "I'm hoping that there will be some sort of an answer."

Right now, he is most worried about how he will meet payroll and utility bills.

"I need the telephone to take orders, I need the electricity to make the food," he said.

"I think the government could do more to appease people who are very worried," he added. "But I don't think anything more can be done until someone has a cure."

Many small businesses are already not insulated to economic hits -- only 50% last more than five years, according to the federal government's Small Business Administration, and a steep reduction in business could prove devastating.

Facebook pledged $100 million in grants on Tuesday to small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, though the company only said it would start taking applications "in the coming weeks." Other companies have announced similar steps to lessen the blow, including Citi, which promised waivers for monthly service fees and more for small business-owner clients.

The SBA pledged late last week it would offer up to $2 million in low-interest loans to small businesses to help them weather the storm.

"Small businesses are vital economic engines in every community and state, and they have helped make our economy the strongest in the world," SBA Administrator Jovita Carranva said in a statement. "Our Agency will work directly with state Governors to provide targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans to small businesses that have been severely impacted by the situation."

The loans can be used to help with payroll, bills and pay fixed debts. For small businesses without credit available elsewhere, the interest rate is 3.75%, and long-term repayment plans for up to 30 years are available.

A handful of state and local governments also announced similar actions.

San Francisco announced it is deferring quarterly business taxes due April 30 for nine months until February 2021 with no interest or penalties. Moreover, it is deferring small business licenses and permit fees for three months. The city also established a "COVID-19 Small Business Resilience Fund," which will offer emergency grants of up to $10,000 for microbusinesses that can show a recent loss of revenue.

New York City pledged similar relief. Small businesses with fewer than 100 employees who have seen sales decrease by 25% or more will be eligible for zero-interest loans of up to $75,000, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio's office. Businesses with fewer than five employees may also be eligible for a grant to cover 40% of payroll costs for two months to help retain employees.