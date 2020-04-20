Small business relief deal 'close', Walmart staff to wear face masks, 'The Last Dance': 5 things to know Monday

Mnuchin says deal 'very close' on billions more for small business loans

A deal on an emergency $300 billion relief package for small businesses could be approved by the Senate on Monday, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The money would replenish a small business loan program, which already depleted an initial $350 billion in less than two weeks amid the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The deal would include $300 billion in new funds for small businesses to pay their employees, $75 billion to help overwhelmed hospitals and $25 billion to increase the capacity to test for the virus.

Walmart to require all employees wear face masks

Walmart and Sam's Club will require all employees to wear masks or other face coverings starting Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Shoppers will also be encouraged to wear face masks as part of the retailers' updated COVID-19 response. In early April, health and government officials updated recommendations on face coverings and started asking all people to wear cloth masks in public places like grocery stores and pharmacies. A growing number of states, towns and cities took the recommendations further and are requiring consumers to wear masks in stores and other businesses.

'The Last Dance': Join The After Party

"The Last Dance," the 10-part documentary series chronicling Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls as they pursued the sixth and final title of their dynasty in 1997-98, kicked off Sunday night with two episodes — and it left everyone talking. To recap what we watched, USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon will be joined Monday by former NBA All-Star B.J. Armstrong, who played for the Bulls from 1989-1995 – winning three titles alongside Jordan. Armstrong will lend insight to "His Airness" and answer some listener questions about M.J. and the Bulls following new episodes, which are slated to run until May 17. Watch "The After Party" Mondays live at noon ET on the USA TODAY Sports Twitter account and YouTube page.

Duchess Meghan reunites with Hubb Community Kitchen amid coronavirus

Duchess Meghan is working with a group of women in London to feed families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. At Meghan’s request, the Hubb Community Kitchen will be making and delivering 250-300 meals three times a week starting Monday. In 2018, Meghan helped the women from the group — created to make meals after being dislodged by the deadly Grenfell Tower apartment block fire in June 2017 — launch "Together: Our Community Cookbook," which shares more than 50 recipes. The duchess has made multiple visits to the Hubb Community Kitchen since then.

'Mondays With Michelle': Michelle Obama brings story time to kids in quarantine

Step aside Jimmy Fallon and Betty White: Michelle Obama is bringing her own brand of storytelling to our nation's children starting Monday. While families continue to be in coronavirus quarantine, they can plan for a moment of respite with “Mondays With Michelle.” Beginning at noon ET and continuing each Monday through May 11, the former first lady and best-selling author will read from classic children’s books, including such titles as “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle. Each reading will be live-streamed on PBS’ Kids Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Penguin Random House’s Facebook page.

