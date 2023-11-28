Small Business Saturday got snowed out in Wichita, so merchants are getting a do-over

Every year, restaurant and shop owners in Wichita count on Small Business Saturday — which always falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving — to boost their sales and get the holiday season started.

This year, though, business owners got cheated by record-breaking snowfall that resulted in 7.8 inches hitting the city, covering the roads, keeping customers home and forcing some small businesses to close early.

Now, they’re getting a do-over.

One local small business owner who felt the financial pain when Saturday got snowed out — The Kitchen’s Natasha Gandhi-Rue — has organized an event for this Saturday, Dec. 2, that will give local merchants another shot at Small Business Saturday. She’s calling it “Small Business Saturday Do-Over!” and has even created a Facebook event page by that name. She’s been asking local small business owners to share the page — and to share on it their plans for the do-over day.

“It hurt Saturday,” said Gandhi-Rue, adding that the restaurant has just suffered the worst November it’s ever had. “We really needed a great Saturday, and we didn’t have one. And I was like, ‘Shoot. Who decides this has to be the only Saturday we dedicate to small businesses? Let’s have a do over. Let’s do it again.’”

Gandhi-Rue said she polled a few other local business owners, who agreed that her idea was a good one. So now, it’s on, and several merchants are hoping they’ll get the crowds this Saturday that the snow kept away last Saturday.

Some are offering the same deals and specials they’d planned for Nov. 25. Others have come up with new promotions.

To see a list of those who’ve said they’re participating, visit the Facebook event page “Small Business Saturday Do-Over!” and go to the “discussion” tab.

You can also consult the list here:

Restaurants

Alzavino Wine Tavern, 1001 W. Douglas: Discounts on all Alzavino merchandise

Chico’s Mexican Restaurant, 4407 W. Maple: Get a $5 bonus for every $25 spent on gift cards

Crafted Wichita, 9730 E. 21st St.: $10 Hawaiian hot plates

Fusion Restaurant & Catering, 9506 W. Central: $10 bonus with each $40 gift certificate bought in store or online

The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas: The restaurant is offering a burger-and-beer special, will have happy hour all day, will offer $5 glasses of prosecco and will serve its famous strawberry cake.

The Monarch,579 W. Douglas: 20% off merchandise and an ornament-making station for kids

Sojourner’s Coffee House, 7130 W. Maple: Selling a winter special drink called The Nutcracker

Boutiques, jewelry, gifts

Aspen Boutique, 4724 E. Douglas: 20% off a single item store wide

Extraordinaire Salon & Boutique, 4715 E. Douglas: Sip n Shop with Oliver’s Lounge next door and get 1/2 price mimosas and 25% off one full price item in the boutique

Creative Styles, 222 N. Kansas St: The boutique will offer 10 percent off the entire store and several other specials

Findings, etc., 515 N. Woodlawn: Food, drinks, store specials and free gift with purchase from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Generations Antiques & Artisans, 767 N. West St.: Free hot chocolate bar and coffee and sales throughout the store both Saturday and Sunday

Grow, 322 S. Market: Crafting, Christmas DIYs and double punches for coffee and mocktail menus. Specials good both Saturday and Sunday

Jewel Angels, 3236 E Douglas: 10% off in-store and online

Land of Oz ICT, 8639 W. Central: The CBD shop will offer locally made wax melts, candles and honey on sale and also has two 50% off tables filled with stocking stuffers. Free CBD coffee and doughnut while you shop

Lucinda’s, 329 N. Mead: Hourly drawings for $88 gift cards from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MoonStone, 535 W. Douglas: Save up to 50% on stones, crystals, jewelry and other metaphysical gifts

Revolutsia, 2721 E. Central: Those who visit all the businesses at the shipping container mall will win a grab bag. Pick up a “passport” at Ze German Market, Blush Bookstore, Good Company, Pennant Coffee, Monica’s Bundt Cake or Prost.





Sweet ‘n Saucy, 535 W. Douglas: Candy, hot sauces and novelty socks available

Tracy’s Crafty Closet, reBorn Boutique & Marketplace, 6346 S. Broadway: This vendor will be among many set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

The Vault Collection, 4737 E. Douglas: 10% off estate jewelry

Viva la Olive, 300 N. Mead: 10% off

The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland: Free hot apple cider, gift card specials and free limited edition tote bags with purchase while supplies last

Online shops

CinderBelles: Online business offering candles three for $35 at cinderbelles.com

Nature’s Art Rock & Gift Shop: This home-based Augusta business is offering 20% off everything on its website, www.naturesartks.com

Sunflower Closet: This online boutique is offering 40% off everything with the code BF40