Small Business Specialist Lawyer Uniondale NY Setup Startup Acquisition Nassau

·2 min read

Award Winning Small Business Specialist 'Love Law Firm PLLC' in Uniondale NY announces business setup, startup, acquisition, formation services for Long Island, Nassau County, New York.

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Award-winning attorney Francine Love of Love Law Firm, PLLC, in Uniondale, serving Nassau County, Long Island, and NYC, announces updated services for those looking for a small business startup lawyer to facilitate their business acquisition or setup. More information can be found here https://www.lovelawfirmpllc.com/practice_areas/business-formation-lawyer-long-island-ny.cfm

Long Island Business News' Reader Rankings has awarded Love Law Firm, PLLC 2 awards recently: "Best Corporate Law Firm" and "Best Business Formation Law Firm."

The law firm is conveniently located at the RXR building at 626 RXR Plaza Fl 6, Uniondale, NY 11556 and welcomes clients from East Meadow, Garden City, Great Neck, wider Nassau County, and the rest of New York State via Zoom.

Francine says the 2 most common questions she is asked about business acquisitions and start-ups are "How do you set up a company in New York?" and "How do I start my business?"

"Due to the pandemic, more and more people are looking to form their own small businesses to try to exert more control over their future," Francine said recently. "There are also many ‘accidental' entrepreneurs who've unexpectedly been given the chance to acquire their employer's businesses due to a change in financial conditions, or they seized an opportunity to provide products and services needed in our new normal."

Francine enjoys being part of someone's business success story right from the beginning. She adds, "Business health is like human health, prevention beats cure. Getting legal work done correctly by an experienced business start-up attorney, right from day 1, helps business owners avoid crippling costs and other headaches in the future."

A recent Google review says "Francine is so kind and helpful! Not only did she make me feel comfortable right away, but she is also very knowledgeable in what she does. She was able to answer all of my questions, explain things in a way that I could understand, and give me great advice. She responded quickly and was able to consult with me in the same day! I would highly recommend her if you're looking for an attorney for any of your business needs. Thank you again, Francine!"

Details on the awards mentioned above are here https://finance.yahoo.com/news/small-business-attorney-uniondale-wins-073000581.html and here https://finance.yahoo.com/news/best-business-formation-law-firm-112500963.html

Contact Info:
Name: Francine E Love
Email: Send Email
Organization: Love Law Firm, PLLC
Address: 626 RXR Plaza, # 624, Uniondale, NY 11556, United States
Phone: +1-516-697-4828
Website: https://www.lovelawfirmpllc.com

SOURCE: Love Law Firm, PLLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619327/Small-Business-Specialist-Lawyer-Uniondale-NY-Setup-Startup-Acquisition-Nassau

