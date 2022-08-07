mavo / Shutterstock.com

For the second year in a row, GOBankingRates is recognizing noteworthy businesses across the country through our Small Business Spotlight series. We asked our readers to nominate their favorite restaurants, coffee shops, fitness studios, salons, boutiques and more, and now, we’re shining a light on those deserving businesses and the people behind them.

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

This year’s most-nominated business is The Bakester’s Pastries, located in Willcox, Arizona. The bakery-slash-deli offers a variety of homemade food and pastries, from cinnamon rolls to biscuits and gravy.

“It’s actually a childhood dream of mine to have my own restaurant,” owner Leigha Burris told GOBankingRates.

Upon hearing that hers was the most-nominated business of the year, Burris said, “it made me tear up a little bit! Our community is amazing.”

Another noteworthy business, A Separate Reality Records, a record store in Cleveland started by music industry vet and cancer survivor Augustus Payne, was nominated for the second year in a row.

“This is not only a business for me but a true labor of love,” Payne said.

Check out more of the amazing businesses nominated this year:

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Small Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US