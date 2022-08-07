Small Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US
For the second year in a row, GOBankingRates is recognizing noteworthy businesses across the country through our Small Business Spotlight series. We asked our readers to nominate their favorite restaurants, coffee shops, fitness studios, salons, boutiques and more, and now, we’re shining a light on those deserving businesses and the people behind them.
Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight
This year’s most-nominated business is The Bakester’s Pastries, located in Willcox, Arizona. The bakery-slash-deli offers a variety of homemade food and pastries, from cinnamon rolls to biscuits and gravy.
“It’s actually a childhood dream of mine to have my own restaurant,” owner Leigha Burris told GOBankingRates.
Upon hearing that hers was the most-nominated business of the year, Burris said, “it made me tear up a little bit! Our community is amazing.”
Another noteworthy business, A Separate Reality Records, a record store in Cleveland started by music industry vet and cancer survivor Augustus Payne, was nominated for the second year in a row.
“This is not only a business for me but a true labor of love,” Payne said.
Check out more of the amazing businesses nominated this year:
Blue Mountain Coffee in West Palm Beach, Florida: This Coffee House in West Palm Beach Has Been Awarded the ‘Emerging Business of the Year 2022’
Brunch Snob in Phoenix: This Husband and Wife-Owned Breakfast Restaurant Puts a New Spin on Comfort Food
Far Out Arcade in Manhattan, Kansas: Play Video Games All Night Long at This Cool Kansas Arcade
Happily Handcrafted By Anna & Julianna in Chicago: This Mother-Daughter Etsy Shop Showcases the Value of Handcrafted Items
Naughty Pine Brewing Company in Westlake Village, California: Step Into the Speakeasy Era at This Unique California Brewery
Psychic Teaz in Maple Falls, Washington: This Washington Tea Company Wants To Help You ‘Heal and Feel Better’
Source of Coffee in Willcox, Arizona: This Family-Owned Coffee House Is Brewing Community in Willcox, Arizona
Sunrise Coffee Shop and Wine Cellar in Madison, Florida: Coffee at Sunrise: Florida Café Offers Nostalgia and Engaging Events
Tigres Fuego in Redondo Beach, California: A Beachside Taco Spot Brings Authentic Fare to California’s South Bay
