Small Business Spotlight 2022: This One-of-a-Kind Bakery in Arizona Is Our Top-Nominated Business of the Year

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Bakester's Pastries / Bakester's Pastries
Bakester's Pastries / Bakester's Pastries

GOBankingRates readers have cast their nominations for their favorite local businesses deserving of a Small Business Spotlight, and the business with the most nominations is Bakester’s Pastries in Willcox, Arizona. Owned by Leigha Burris, the bakery-slash-deli-style sandwich shop serves up sandwiches on fresh-made bread, as well as cinnamon rolls, cookies, and biscuits and gravy. Burris also does catering for weddings and other events and creates custom cakes as well. Here, we chat with Burris about why her bakery is a dream come true and how she feels about being the most-nominated business of 2022.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Check Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Was there a particular moment or experience that inspired you to start your business?

It’s actually a childhood dream of mine to have my own restaurant. My grandparents had a restaurant. They had two locations in Toledo [Ohio] when I was growing up. As a child, I had the opportunity to be around my grandparents before they retired and sold the business.

What did you take from past experiences or jobs that you knew you wanted to be a part of your new business?

I had been a waitress before and I also made a lot of meals for my family. When we have family gatherings, everybody comes to my house and I cook. This kind of stemmed from there. I was already doing custom cakes and making bread and cinnamon rolls, but when COVID hit, I saw a need for people being able to get what they needed, but not having to go into the store. I was making fresh bread, fresh cinnamon rolls, fresh rolls, cobbler, etc., so it kind of started in my home. I had my cottage license and I just started making things for people and doing a weekly delivery, and there was so much call for it that I couldn’t keep up. My kitchen wasn’t big enough here. So I thought, maybe I should expand. So I just put all my cards in and thought, let’s do it. So I did it!

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a business owner?

It’s the experience, the customers. My customers are a huge part of the whole reason that I do this.

The most rewarding part is knowing that I did it. I can do this, I did this. That’s huge for me.

Bakester's Pastries / Bakester's Pastries
Bakester's Pastries / Bakester's Pastries

How has inflation affected your business, if at all, and how have you been coping with it?

I have a rotating menu. I don’t keep the same items. I do breakfast sandwiches, I do lunch sandwiches, soup, salad, a lot of different things. I feel like my rotating menu has really helped me keep things fresh and I can change things, and that has been beneficial to me. If I realize that there’s a shortage on some of the items I usually use, I sit down and think, let’s try something new then. I’m trying really hard to keep the prices where my customers can still come in and enjoy our deli sandwiches, and also just try to keep balancing that margin.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to start their own business?

Do it! It is stressful and you’re not going to make a million bucks, but if you’re in it for the right reasons, if you’re in it to have the ability to serve your community, if you’re in it to make those customer relationships, then that’s the right reason. I just feel like you should do it. Just do it.

How does it feel to be our most nominated small business?

When you said that to me I was like, no way. There are so many other businesses here whose food is out of the park or they’re just great. Our community is amazing. We have the coffee house, we have the Mexican food restaurant, we have the barbecue place, and I was just absolutely astounded when you said that. It made me tear up a little bit!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Small Business Spotlight 2022: This One-of-a-Kind Bakery in Arizona Is Our Top-Nominated Business of the Year

Recommended Stories

  • Bucs HC Todd Bowles gives injury updates on Mike Evans, Ryan Jensen

    Get the latest on the injuries to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Ryan Jensen

  • 9 wounded in shooting rampage outside Cincinnati bar in Over-the-Rhine district

    A manhunt was underway in Cincinnati for a gunman after at least nine people were wounded outside Mr. Pitiful's bar on Sunday .

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say

    East Kentucky flooding killed at least 37 people, but many in the region are now asking if the abandoned coal mines may have contributed to the water that swept through their towns.

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    GE has some impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • Lawyer To Pay Activision For Not Playing Call Of Duty, Judge Decrees

    A lawsuit against Activision Blizzard was dismissed last month because, according to a judge in the Southern California District Court where the complaint was brought, the plaintiffs didn’t play enough Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to make an informed case against the maligned publisher. For once in Activision Blizzard’s many contentious legal battles, things ended smoothly.

  • Gas prices tumble in Iowa — especially in the Des Moines metro — to the lowest in U.S.

    Iowa gas prices decline sharply, now among nation's lowest. Des Moines' average gas price dropped even lower than the state average.

  • California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology

    The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India. It had argued to a California appeals court that the state's Civil Rights Department, which had brought the case on behalf of a worker identified under the pseudonym John Doe, should be subjected to an employment arbitration agreement signed by Doe.

  • India Plans Contentious Law to Cut $75 Billion Utility Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- India is planning laws that would boost competition and lower debt at its power distribution companies, but also risks fomenting anger in a country where electricity is often used as an election sweetener.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan T

  • Buy Your Groceries at These 6 Small Businesses

    Maybe Whole Foods or Trader Joe's is your go-to grocery store because it has everything you think you need. But there are plenty of amazing small business grocery stores out there that shouldn't be...

  • Working in Retirement? Here's Why It's Great -- and Why It's Really Not

    Retirement can mean different things to different people. For others, it's the time to do absolutely nothing after working for decades. Nobody knows exactly how much money they'll need in retirement because different lifestyles will require different financial considerations.

  • York County vs. David Tepper: New court documents show how this dispute is unfolding

    York County’s lawyers filed new documents in court Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, lawyers representing Tepper-owned companies offered documents of their own.

  • What Hidden Obstacles May Snag Your Retirement? 5 Key Points to Consider

    To avoid getting hung up unexpectedly, plan for retirement using the “TRICK” method, which stands for taxes, risk tolerance, investment mix, costs and knowledge gaps.

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • The New & Genius Ways to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Should I Put in My Roth IRA Monthly?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule

    Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates. The privately owned chicken company, which says it is the nation's fourth-largest with around 1,100 contract farmers, distributed letters to its farmers detailing why they should oppose the proposed rule and provided them with form letters to submit to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The rule, first proposed by the USDA in May as part of a broader effort to improve the conditions of contract farmers in the heavily consolidated U.S. meat industry, would require chicken companies to share more information about how contractor pay is calculated and provide details on the quality of inputs like feed and chicks that they provide to them.

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue