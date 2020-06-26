Small business in uptown Charlotte can now apply for grants of up to $40,000

Small businesses in uptown Charlotte can now apply for grants of up to $40,000 from the Center City Small Business Innovation Fund.

Applications opened Friday for the fund, which had an initial investment of $2 million from Honeywell. Duke Energy and Bank of America have invested an additional $350,000 in the fund, according to a statement from Charlotte Center City Partners.

The fund was created by a partnership between Honeywell, Charlotte Center City Partners and Foundation for the Carolinas, and is targeted towards small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The first round of applications will be accepted through July 10 at 12 p.m. Small businesses in uptown, South End, midtown, Historic West End or within a 2-mile radius of Trade and Tryon Street are eligible to apply.

Priority for the grants will be given to businesses owned by minorities, women or veterans. In addition, applicants must have fewer than 50 employees as of March 1.

Applicants will be asked to outline innovations that will allow them to advance their business, detail costs, demonstrate the ability to implement and agree to share their lessons with other small businesses.

“We are grateful for the leadership of Duke Energy and Bank of America,” said Michael Smith, president and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, in the statement. Smith said their support will allow the fund to serve even more small businesses in uptown Charlotte.

Applications can be found here: https://www.charlottecentercity.org/innovationfundapplicationpage/.