Small Business workshops, story times headline Loudonville Library offerings

The following are events and activities are planned for March at the Loudonville Public Library.

Friends of the Library meeting, 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, Kenny Libben, Cleo Redd Fisher Museum curator, will present a program on his travels in Ireland. The meeting is open to all.

Spring Small Business Workshop Finance, 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 4, Dr. Dan Fox, dean of the College of Business & Economics. Learn how to grow and expand a business or organization by attending this series of free educational seminars. The seminars are made possible through a collaboration of Ohio Small Business Centers, Ashland University; Burton D. Morgan Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship; Loudonville Mohican Chamber of Commerce; U.S. Small Business Administration and Loudonville Public Library. Registration is required. To register, call Valerie at the Loudonville Mohican Chamber of Commerce at 419 994-4789 or email chamber@loudonvillechamber.com.

Nailed It! – Peeps House, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. Join for the library edition of the popular Netflix show. Teens will work in teams to recreate Pinterest-worthy creations. Supplies provided. Sign up is required. For youth in grades six-12.

Pinterest Power Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. March 5 or 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6. Pinterest Power is back with a season of adult crafting. Each month adults will craft or learn something new from Pinterest. Class size for each session is limited to 12. Sign up is required. Participants will make a Geode Egg in March. A sample will be on display in the library and posted on its Facebook page.

Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, March 5, 12 and 19. Designed to engage 3-5-year-olds with stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts. Caregivers need to be present and younger siblings can attend.

The Reading Writing Redbird Club, 3:15-4:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, Students in grades K-3 are invited to enjoy a themed session including interactive read alouds, partner reading, writing to connect with others, awesome activities, games, snack time and more. Sign up through the library or McMullen Elementary School.

After the Bell, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 and 14. Join Thursdays for a different activity; grades 1-8.

Treasure Hunt in Earth’s Attic Exhibit, March 11 – April 29. In preparation for the total solar eclipse, the library will host a traveling exhibit from the Lunar and Planetary Institute. Learn what secrets the moon holds about the Earth’s past. There will be special displays focused on astronomy.

Adult Book Discussion, 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, Golden Center. This month’s book is "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. The book can be picked up at the circulation desk a month before the book’s discussion date. New members are welcome.

Father Daughter Dance, 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, girls ages 3 and up can join for a night with dad, grandpa, uncle, brother or friend. There will be a DJ, a light dinner served and refreshments. Sign up is required.

Spring Small Business Workshop Marketing, Michalina Schneider, director of SBDC, 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 18. Registration is required. To register, call Valerie at the Loudonville Mohican Chamber of Commerce at 419 994-4789 or email chamber@loudonvillechamber.com.

Teen Cuisine, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. Focus on the flavors of Germany. From savory to sweet, prepare and enjoy new recipes with an international flair. Sign up is required. For grades 6-12.

Operation Read More, Tuesday, March 19. Teens in grades 7-12 can stop by the Youth Desk starting March 19 to receive a free book bundle with at least one book as well as crafts and other goodies. First come, first served.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: More than reading at Loudonville Public Library - here's the lowdown